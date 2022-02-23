COVID in Falkirk: Three deaths registered according to latest weekly data
Falkirk has recorded three more deaths linked to COVID-19.
The latest data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) cover the week beginning Februaryt14.
It recorded three deaths in the district where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.
Across Scotland, 75 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of five deaths from the previous week.
Nine were aged under 65, 10 were aged 65-74 and there were 56 deaths in people aged 75 or over.
Aberdeenshire, City of Edinburgh, East Ayrshire, Fife, Glasgow City, and Perth and Kinross (all with six deaths), had the highest numbers of deaths at council level.
A total of 51 deaths were in hospitals, 17 in care homes and seven at home or in a non-institutional setting.
Pete Whitehouse, director of Statistical Services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,152, which is 9% fewer than the five year average.”