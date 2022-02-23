COVID in Falkirk: Three deaths registered according to latest weekly data

Falkirk has recorded three more deaths linked to COVID-19.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:38 pm

The latest data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) cover the week beginning Februaryt14.

It recorded three deaths in the district where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Across Scotland, 75 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of five deaths from the previous week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Picture Michael Gillen

Nine were aged under 65, 10 were aged 65-74 and there were 56 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Read More

Read More
Cyclist Mark Beaumont turns spotlight on Falkirk in new online documentary

Aberdeenshire, City of Edinburgh, East Ayrshire, Fife, Glasgow City, and Perth and Kinross (all with six deaths), had the highest numbers of deaths at council level.

A total of 51 deaths were in hospitals, 17 in care homes and seven at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, director of Statistical Services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,152, which is 9% fewer than the five year average.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FHK/V

FalkirkNational Records of ScotlandScotlandGlasgow CityAberdeenshire