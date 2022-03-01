COVID in Falkirk: Over 1000 more teenagers get two vaccine doses says latest data

Figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 1975 people aged 16-17 in Falkirk had received two jabs by February 10 – 58% of the age group.

A further 3446 12-15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date – 47% of their age group.

It means 5421 under-18s in Falkirk are double-jabbed – 50% of 12-17 year olds, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics – up 1382 on a month earlier.

Over 1,000 more teenagers in Falkirk have received two doses of the coronavirus

They are among 8294 (77%) who had received a first dose by February 10.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16-17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12-15 just before Christmas.

The NHS said while many youngsters have already come forward for their vaccination, infection rates among school-age children remain high.

