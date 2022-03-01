COVID in Falkirk: Over 1000 more teenagers get two vaccine doses says latest data
Over 1,000 more teenagers in Falkirk received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine last month, figures show.
Figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 1975 people aged 16-17 in Falkirk had received two jabs by February 10 – 58% of the age group.
A further 3446 12-15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date – 47% of their age group.
It means 5421 under-18s in Falkirk are double-jabbed – 50% of 12-17 year olds, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics – up 1382 on a month earlier.
They are among 8294 (77%) who had received a first dose by February 10.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16-17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12-15 just before Christmas.
The NHS said while many youngsters have already come forward for their vaccination, infection rates among school-age children remain high.