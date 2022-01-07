Covid in Falkirk area: Latest figures show almost 800 new cases in 24 hour period across Forth Valley

The statistics issued by the Scottish Government reveal there were 780 positives in the period, taking the total for the past week to 5919 new cases.

Since the pandemic began there have been 59,528 people testing positive for Covid.

The news comes as NHS Forth Valley announced that from next week they will be postponing non-urgent operations due to the high number of staff absences.

Almost 800 in Forth Valley had positive covid tests in past 24 hours. Picture: Michael Gillen

People who have their surgery postponed will be given a new date within six weeks, according to the health board.

Health chiefs also revealed that across the region, 247,828 people over the age of 12 (92.5 per cent) have received their first vaccine; 229,695 (85.7 per cent) their second dose; and 180,337 (67.3 per cent) their booster.

