COVID in Falkirk: Almost 2000 more cases reported in last four days

A total of 51,105 cases had been confirmed in the district when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, March 15, up from 49,283 on Friday.

The cumulative local rate of infection, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 31,829 cases per 100,000 people which is far higher than the Scotland average of 29,681.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: Michael Gillen

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Falkirk.

The dashboard shows 361 people had died in the area by Tuesday,

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 11,016 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Falkirk.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Falkirk have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.