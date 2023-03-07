Residents in elderly care homes, people aged 75 and over and those aged over five with a weakened immune system will be eligible for the jags.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed the booster programme following publication of advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). It followed the announcement that England, Wales and Northern Ireland would offer the booster in April.

The top-up jags in Scotland are expected to start before the end of the month.

Those must vulnerable are to be offered a covid booster this spring

Mr Yousaf said: “The Scottish Government welcomes the advice from the JCVI that, in order to maximise protection in those most vulnerable to serious illness, an extra Covid-19 booster vaccine should be offered to certain priority groups in spring 2023. Prioritising those most at risk has been our approach from the outset.

“It is expected our spring programme will start in the final week of March with residents in care homes for older adults first to get the additional booster. The vaccination will then be offered to people aged 75 and over followed by those aged five and over with a weakened immune system.”

“We also note earlier advice from the JCVI on advice on targeting primary course vaccinations to allow more efficient use of NHS resources over the course of this year. This will see the offer to everyone of a primary course of Covid-19 vaccinations changing on June 30 2023, coinciding with the end of the spring booster campaign.

“After this date, those aged five-49 with no underlying health conditions, who have not yet taken up the offer, will no longer be eligible to do so. Those in higher risk groups will still be able to access the primary offer during seasonal campaigns such as winter 2023.