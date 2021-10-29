COVID booster and flu vaccines rolled out to old and young across Forth Valley

Folk aged 60 to 69 and adults aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions started to be contacted this week.

Appointments will take place at local community vaccination clinics across the region from Monday, November 8 for those over 60 - and the 15th for people over 16 with underlying health conditions.

Over the month people in the highest risk groups for both flu and Covid-19 - including those who are aged 70 years and over, people in older adult care homes, those who are on the highest risk list and frontline health and social care workers - have been offered vaccines.

Flu jabs

NHS Forth Valley is also giving flu shots to children under the age of two old who have underlying health conditions, pre-school children, all school pupils, pregnant women and all healthcare workers.

The winter flu and Covid-19 vaccination programmes are working together to reduce the risks for both types of illness.

Wherever possible, those eligible for the booster jab will get it and their flu vaccine on the same day.

So far NHS Forth Valley has administered more than 41,500 flu vaccinations, 37,700 Covid third doses and booster vaccinations over the course of the last month.

Fiona Coan, immunisation team manager, said: “The response from the initial priority groups has been good and we will continue to roll out the vaccines to the other eligible groups over the next few months, in line with national guidance.

“Boosters will be offered to many of the groups who routinely have the flu vaccine to protect people from both illnesses and everyone who is eligible will be offered a vaccination.

“ If you haven’t received your appointment letter yet, please be patient. You do not have to do anything now - you will be contacted, notifying you of your appointment and vaccinations will continue to be delivered until January 2022.”She added: “I’d urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boost their immunity.

"Flu is very infectious, and Covid-19 is still circulating widely in local communities.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.