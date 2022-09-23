Covid and flu vaccine appointment letters issued for those in Forth Valley with underlying health conditions

Those with certain underlying health conditions such as chronic respiratory, liver, kidney, heart or neurological disease, diabetes or with a severely weakened immune system are included in those who will receive appointment letters over the next five weeks.

More than two million people across Scotland will be offered vaccines over the next three months – with those most at risk the first to be vaccinated to protect themselves and help relieve pressure on the NHS.

Fiona Coan, service manager for NHS Forth Valley said: “We strongly recommend those who are more vulnerable to serious complications from Covid-19 and flu get the vaccines.

Letters are being issued to those with underlying health conditions for appointments to have the Covid-19 booster and the flu jab.

"Both Covid-19 and flu can be serious even if you are healthy.

“Protection fades over time, so it’s important to restore it by having the vaccines when offered them.

"If you are unable to make the appointment time, please follow the instructions on your letter to rearrange it.”

Appointment letters will include information about how carers aged 16 and over and people aged five and over who live with someone with a weakened immune system can book an appointment.

If you have a condition and do not receive an appointment letter, you can check whether you are eligible and book an appointment at nhsinform.scot/wintervaccines.

Appointments for children under 16 must be booked by calling 0800 030 8013.

All people aged 65 or over should have received a scheduled appointment for Covid-19 and flu vaccinations by now.

If you have not yet received this you can book an appointment at nhsinform.scot/wintervaccines.

Those who are pregnant are also eligible and should speak to their midwife if they do not yet have an appointment.