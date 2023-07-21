Let’s Be Heard, the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry’s listening project, will be at the Falkirk Stadium car boot sale this Sunday, July 23 from 7am to noon.

The team will be there to provide more information about the project and explain the ways in which the public can take part, such as through the online platform or by filling out a form, which will be available at the event.

Let’s Be Heard was launched in May 2023 and is the main channel for people who were impacted by the pandemic in Scotland between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022 to engage with the independent Inquiry.

Alexandra Anderson, Head of Let’s Be Heard, and Lord Brailsford, chair of the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry, at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh . Pic: Stewart Attwood

The listening project asks members of the public to share their experiences of the pandemic and any lessons they believe should be learned so we are better prepared in future. The project is seeking the answers to three questions:

What were your experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland?

What impact did these experiences have on you or people you know?

What lessons do you think should be learned from your experiences?

Experiences shared with Let’s Be Heard will help guide the Inquiry’s investigations and inform its reports. This will include identifying any disproportionate or unequal impacts on particular groups or communities.