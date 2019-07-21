Could you run Strathcarron Hospice’s ‘bargain hunt’ base?

Strathcarron Hospice is recruiting a retail manager for its vintage shop in Bridge of Allan - a job which also involves attending Strathcarron vintage fairs.

Hospice managers say the successful candidate will have previous experience or a proven knowledge and a genuine passion for vintage, retro and contemporary goods - but they’ll also need to be good organisers and communicators.

The post is full time for 37.5 hours per week and is a permanent role.

For details visit https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/…/Category/Job-vacancies