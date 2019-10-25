Could you help Falkirk veterans suffering hearing loss?

A charity is urging Falkirk residents to volunteer to support older veterans whose lives are affected by hearing loss or tinnitus.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland is looking for people to give a few hours each month for its Hearing Forces service, which is part of the Unforgotten Forces partnership led by Poppyscotland.

It provides veterans aged 65 or over with vital information and support to help them cope with hearing loss or tinnitus.

Volunteers are trained to clean, re-tube and adjust NHS hearing aids and provide vital information about ways to reduce the impacts of tinnitus.

They also give advice about equipment such as amplified telephones or personal listeners which can make everyday life easier.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Caroline McDonald said: “We’d be delighted to speak with people from Falkirk who are interested in volunteering for our Hearing Forces service to help older veterans to hear more clearly so that they can participate in conversations with family, friends or neighbours and remain active in their community.”

Volunteer Frankie Lydon said: “I really enjoy volunteering for Hearing Forces and seeing the difference I make to an older veteran’s life by just having a chat and a laugh with them - and helping to get their hearing aid working again.”

For more details, email hearing.forces@hearingloss.org.uk or call or text 07388 227407.