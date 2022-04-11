West Lothian asymptomatic Covid testing sites to close

The council has operated the mobile sites during the pandemic to provide free testing for Covid-19 for anyone who does not have symptoms. The Scottish Government has confirmed that this testing will end across the country on April 17.

The testing sites are currently at Mosswood Community Centre in Livingston and Brucefield church in Whitburn, and will continue to operate seven days a week, 9.30am – 4.30pm until their closure on Sunday.

Limited supplies of home testing kits are available for collection from the centres. Member of the public are welcome to collect kits from each centre, but number may be limited if demand is high.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock picture : John Devlin.