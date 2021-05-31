Urgent appeal for Covid-19 tests for those who visited a Stirling cocktail bar

NHS Forth Valley has issued the urgent appeal after a number of cases have recently been connected to the Tingle bar in King Street, Stirling.

The appeal is directed at people who visited the bar between Friday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 26 and includes a number of students from several educational establishments.

NHS Forth Valley Consultant in Public Health, Dr Henry Prempeh, said: “It is vitally important that we contact these young people and encourage them to get tested as soon as possible to help prevent further spread, particularly as at least one case of the variant first detected in India has been recorded amongst the positive cases.

People are being urged to get a Covid-19 test if they visited a Stirling cocktail bar

“This variant is highly transmissible and we are working closely with environmental health colleagues from Stirling Council and our local Test and Protect team to stem this outbreak. Please continue to follow all guidance from NHS Forth Valley’s Test and Protect team and, if you are identified as a close contact, self-isolate and get a PCR test. Even if your test is negative you must continue to isolate for 10 days as advised.”

PCR Covid-19 testing is available at the Engine Shed behind Stirling railway station and at the University of Stirling campus and can be booked through NHS Inform on 0800 028 2816.

People from Falkirk district who may have been in the cocktail bar can book a test online by visiting the Covid-19 testing section of the GOV.UK website and individuals should select the option: ‘I’ve been told to get a test by my local council, health protection team or healthcare professional’ when prompted online.

Typical symptoms of Covid-19 are a new continuous cough, a high temperature or fever and a loss of, or change in, normal taste or smell (anosmia). However, many people with Covid-19 don’t have any symptoms or can present with a wider range of symptoms including headache, sore muscles and joints, tiredness, sore throat, cold-like symptoms and diarrhoea and vomiting. Anyone who becomes unwell should isolate immediately and seek a PCR test.

