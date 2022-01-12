Tens of thousands of people in Edinburgh get Covid booster jab in three weeks
Tens of thousands of people in Edinburgh have received a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the last three weeks, new figures show.
It comes after scientists told the Government boosters are highly effective against hospitalisation for older adults, with second booster jabs for the most vulnerable ruled out for now.
Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows 64,285 people received a booster or a third vaccine dose between December 20 and January 9, bringing the total number of people in Edinburgh to get a third shot to 279,007.
It means 60 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the area have now had a booster, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
Across the UK, 35.7 million people have now had a booster or third jab – 62 per cent of over-12s.
Meanwhile, data from the UK Health Security Agency shows boosters are 90 per cent effective against admission to hospital from the Omicron variant for the over-65s. Protection for those with two doses dropped to about 70 per cent after three months and to 50 per cent after six months.
Professor Wei Shen Lim, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s chairman of Covid-19 immunisation, said: “The current data shows the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups. For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed.”