Scots aged between 18-29-years-old are being instructed to register for a coronavirus vaccine

Registration is now open to 18-29-years-old who have a GP surgery in Scotland. A digital form is available to fill out on the NHS Scotland website to sign up for the vaccine.

This service will be available for two weeks until June 4. Vaccination appointments will then begin from the middle of June and continue throughout summer.

Those who register will receive information and updates digitally via text or email. According to NHS inform, this is a convenient and immediate way to register for your coronavirus vaccine and receive your appointment details. It also ensures your contact details are up to date and you won’t be missed out.

The announcement coincides with a survey which shows that 90 per cent of 18-29-year olds in Scotland will get the COVID-19 vaccine when offered it, or have had it already, with just under seven in ten (69 per cent) eager to get it.

Those aged under 40 and who are not part of a priority group are most likely to receive either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, unless they have already been given their first dose.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urges young Scots to get vaccinated

If you are aged 30 and over, you will not be able to self-register and instead will receive your blue letter in the post.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, said: “The Covid-19 vaccine is our best way out of the current pandemic and these survey findings are really encouraging as we roll-out the programme to those in the younger age groups and look at potential uptake levels.

“It’s clear from the findings that 18-29 year olds across Scotland are thinking about others, with 54 per cent of respondents who will get or have got the vaccine saying they have, or would, get the vaccine ‘because we’re all in this together and they want to do their bit’

Young people who do not register online during this period will still receive their blue envelope in the post. Anyone still waiting on this letter should ensure their address details are correct online.

You can register for the vaccine here: register.vacs.nhs.scot

If you do not have access to the internet or smartphone but are eligible to register, you can call the national Covid-19 vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

