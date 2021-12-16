Omicron in Falkirk: Community Trust venues remain open with re-introduction of some safety measures

Venues run by the Community Trust, including Falkirk Town Hall where pantomime Beauty and the Beast is currently being staged, remain open with some safety measures being reintroduced where appropriate.

The trust, which is responsible for the region’s sports centres, libraries and cultural venues including Falkirk Town Hall, said it awaits further sector guidance from the Scottish Government in the coming days following the latest announcement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “In the meantime, all of our venues and services will remain open, and we will continue to adhere to the current guidance to help keep our customers and staff safe.

"We will re-introduce social distancing measures and one-way systems where appropriate in indoor venues.

"Enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures will remain in place, as will our adherence to Test and Protect, we will continue to support the mandatory wearing of face coverings indoors (unless exempt, eating or drinking) and have multiple hand sanitising stations available at all sites.

"Following government recommendations we are asking our staff and customers to take lateral flow tests before mixing outside of their household, and in support of the Scottish Government advice, we are encouraging employees to ensure that they are double vaccinated and giving adequate time off to arrange booster jabs.”

Those customers who have booked tickets for the pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, at Falkirk Town Hall, or festive afternoon teas at Callendar House and now have to self-isolate for the date of their visit will be offered a credit or full refund.

The spokesperson added that any updates regarding changes following the soon to be released updated guidance from the government will be shared across the trust’s website and social media channels.

The most up-to-date information on what the trust is gdoing to keep its customers and staff safe can be found in the FAQ section of its website.

