LiveNicola Sturgeon FMQs LIVE: First Minister to be quizzed on plan to extend emergency covid laws to 2022 | Scottish Government urged to put Boris Johnson under pressure over ‘vaccine apartheid’
Live updates on Covid-19 from Scotland, the UK, and around the world.
Scroll down to see the latest news on the pandemic on Thursday, June 10.
Covid Scotland: The latest updates on Thursday, June 10
Last updated: Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 13:05
- Nicola Sturgeon to face MSPs at FMQs
- 1,011 new cases of Covid reported on Wednesday
- Coronavirus laws to be extended into 2022 under Government plans
Fan zone will be one of the safest places to watch Euro 2020, claims official
The Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow will be one of the safest places to watch the tournament, an official has said.
Up to 6,000 people a day, split into two sessions, will gather in the fan zone in Glasgow Green to watch matches on every day of the tournament, which is the first the Scotland men’s team have qualified for in more than two decades.
Concerns have been raised about the safety of the event amid the pandemic, with fans not required to take a lateral flow test before attending.
Public health expert Professor Linda Bauld, of the University of Edinburgh, has warned the fan zone is “not without risk”, though Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has insisted it is a “low-risk event”.
Mr Yousaf is due to meet with Glasgow City Council officials for further discussions on measures at the event.
Final preparations are under way in Glasgow Green ahead of the opening of the fan zone on Friday, with supporters able to watch matches on four giant screens.
Nicola Sturgeon: "No learners grades will be marked down or up because of their school's past performance. If any learner has demonstrated that, for example, they deserve an A grade then an A grade is what they will receive."
Douglas Ross: "Once again, young people will lose out, based solely on where they go to school. This is the same shambles as last year – it’s just more sleekit."
Nicola Sturgeon: “Can I take the opportunity today to wish Steve Clarke and all of the Scotland men’s football team all of the best as they prepare to embark on this European Championship campaign.”
Website for youngsters expanded to tackle pressures caused by pandemic
A website set up by the Scottish Youth Parliament has been expanded to help young people cope with the pressures of the Covid pandemic.
The Scottish Youth Parliament and the Children’s Parliament joined forces to set up the Mind Yer Time resource last year, helping children and young people learn about healthy use of screens and social media.
More than 650 Scots aged between eight and 25 have since helped with work to expand the website, and it now includes content on home learning, dealing with screen time guilt and navigating video chats.
Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart praised the initiative, describing it as a great way to ensure youngsters are getting the “support they need to tackle stresses and challenges faced online”.
Mind Yer Time has been developed with interactive content that mirrors popular online apps and websites, such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
It also includes sections aimed at helping young people deal with issues such as body image, anxiety and online bullying.
First Minister’s Questions gets under way - you can follow all the updates here
First Minister takes opportunity to wish Scotland well at Euro 2020 at the start of FMQs
Scotland fans to avoid hugging and high-fiving as Hampden prepares to allow crowds into the stadium
Fans entering Hampden to watch Scotland play will not be allowed to hug or high five due to the stadium’s coronavirus rules.
Matt Hancock has said the Government had tried to throw a “protective ring” around care homes but that it had proved difficult.
Covid Scotland: Cases in under-15s at highest level recorded during pandemic
Covid cases in children are now at the highest level they have ever been during the coronavirus outbreak, the latest figures have shown.
Nicola Sturgeon urged to put PM under pressure over ‘vaccine apartheid’
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to do more to end the “vaccine apartheid” that has developed between rich and poor nations.
A group of charities is urging both the First Minister and the Scottish Parliament to put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit, which gets under way on Friday.
The event, being held in Cornwall, will bring together the leaders of seven highly-developed nations, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Campaigners from Oxfam Scotland, Christian Aid Scotland and Global Justice Now Scotland – which are all members of the international People’s Vaccine Alliance – are demanding more action to accelerate the rollout of Covid vaccines to poorer nations.
More than half of adults in Scotland have already had two doses of vaccine, but the People’s Vaccine Alliance fears it could take 57 years for everyone in some countries to be fully protected in this way.
It wants Ms Sturgeon to support a new motion in the Scottish Parliament, urging the Prime Minister to back plans to waive intellectual property rules and insist that the vaccine knowledge and technology is shared through the World Health Organisation’s Covid Technology Access Pool, enabling a life-saving ramping up in global vaccine production.
Coronavirus laws to be extended into 2022 under Government plans
Some emergency laws put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic could be extended by up to a year if a new Bill to be introduced by the Scottish Government passes.
MSPs passed two emergency coronavirus Acts last year, both in single day sittings, that were aimed at helping the country fight the virus.
The new laws made changes to the justice system, including allowing for the early release of prisoners if the virus caused issues within the prison service, the rental sector and the functions of public bodies.
Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney announced on Wednesday that work is being done on a new Bill that would extend some of the provisions until March 30 next year, with another possible extension – pending parliamentary approval – to September 30.
Mr Swinney said some of the measures will be dropped, though he did not say which.
“It is clear that some of the provisions in the Act will be required after the current expiry date of September 30 this year in order to respond to the ongoing threat to public health in Scotland posed by Covid,” he said.
“To ensure that public services are able to discharge their functions in the way they were intended to, the Coronavirus (Extensions and Expiry) (Scotland) Bill has been prepared with a view to its introduction later this month to allow scrutiny by the Parliament before the summer recess.”