NHS Forth Valley: Drop-in sessions for over 65s flu and Covid vaccinations

People are being urged to get their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations this winter.

The NHS is urging people to ensure they are protected against Covid and flu this winter by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

Those over 65 should already have received an appointment to attend for their vaccinations, however NHS Forth Valley is running the drop-in clinics for anyone in this age category who has not yet had theirs.

The drop-in clinics will run from Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20 at Falkirk Community Hospital, Stirling Health and Care Village and Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre from 8.30am to 7pm.

Health and social care staff as well as care home staff who did not receive their vaccination at work can also attend local vaccination centres on a drop-in basis without an appointment.

In addition, a number of local pharmacies in Forth Valley are offering appointments for flu and Covid-19 boosters to eligible groups. Visit www.nhsforthvalley.com/covidvaccine for further information or check with your local pharmacy.

Dr Graham Foster, NHS Forth Valley’s Director of Public Health, said: “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others against Covid-19 and flu this winter.

“However, we know that protection fades over time, so even if you have been vaccinated before it is really important to get the latest Covid-19 booster to top up your protection against both the original and newer Omicron strains.

“The flu virus also changes every year which is why you will also be offered the latest flu vaccine when you attend for your Covid-19 booster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those aged 5 to 49 years with certain health conditions that puts you at greater risk from Covid-19 and flu should have received a letter with an appointment. If you have an eligible health condition and have not received details of your appointment, you can check your eligibility and book online at www.nhsinform.scot/wintervaccines or call the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Those aged 50 – 64, those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression, pregnant women and unpaid carers aged 16-49 can book an appointment for their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations online or call the national vaccination helpline.

Appointments for children under 12 who missed their original appointment can be rearranged by calling the national vaccination helpline.