Forth Valley Royal ward forced to suspend new admissions as COVID-19 figures rise

The decision was taken as Public Health Scotland figures showed the Falkirk area recorded 44 positive COVID cases over a 24 hour period at the weekend.

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “We are not experiencing a big increase in COVID-19 cases in Forth Valley Royal Hospital – the number is relatively small and the picture is steady.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been forced to suspend new admissions in one of its wards due to rising COVID-19 figures

“A decision has been taken to suspend new admissions to an inpatient ward as a precautionary measure after several patients tested positive. This was undertaken to limit spread and further testing continues to be carried out.

“All appropriate infection control measures are in place and staff, patients and their families have been informed. Close contacts are being followed up by our Test and Protect team.”

