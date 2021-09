First Ministers Questions RECAP: Follow here for updates as Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from parliament

Parliament will be meeting at 12 oclock on Thursday.

The First Minister will face questions from across the parliament in this week’s FMQs.

Follow here for all updates.

First Ministers Questions LIVE: Follow here for updates as Nicola Sturgeon addresses parliament

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.