First Ministers Questions RECAP: Follow here for updates as Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from parliament
Follow here for all updates as MSPs prepare for First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament.
Parliament will be meeting at 12 oclock on Thursday.
The First Minister will face questions from across the parliament in this week’s FMQs.
Follow here for all updates.
Read More
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
First Minister’s Questions LIVE: Follow here for all Thursday’s updates.
Last updated: Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:49
PO thanks for the point of order and agrees that although debate is robust, it must also show courtesy and respect for others.
FMQs about to end when a point of order is made by a Scottish Conservative MSP.
Complains about language used yesterday during a drug death debate.
Calls it offensive after they were accused of using the drug death rate to attack Scot Gov.
FM asks Douglas Ross to ‘get off his phone’ while talking about this serious issue.
The UC cuts have been brought up again - “Tories this week have been defending the indefensible”
Asks for Scottish Tories to stand with the Scot Parliament to oppose these cuts.
FM calls the cuts “morally indefensible.”
It’s all about Brexit now with the last three questions raising issues relating to supplies and staff as well as calls for Indy Ref 2.
PO has had to ask MSP’s to stop jeering and shouting during questions.
FM asked about economic impact on Brexit.
FM answers that Brexit could impact Scotland’s GDP as well as it’s ability to hire EU citizens.
“Everybody across the country is now seeing the impact of this short sighted ideology”
FM asked about abuse that women receive at abortion clinic.
She says she is a very strong believer in a woman’s right to choose.
FM asked about whether family from China will be allowed into a wedding.
She answered that weddings are exempt from the vaccinations passport scheme.
FM: “Perish the thought” that anything “out of the mouth of Boris Johnson can be relied upon”