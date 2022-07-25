Covid: Vaccination bus comes to Forth Valley

The vaccination bus is in Forth Valley this week.

No appointment is needed and people can drop-in to receive their vaccination.

The team are offering vaccinations to those aged 12 and over with first, second, third (if eligible) or booster doses (if eligible) available.

The bus is in the car park of Carronbank Medical Centre in Denny until 4pm today.

On Tuesday the team will be at Bo’ness Recreation Centre from 9am to 4pm and before heading to Grangemouth Sports Centre on Wednesday from 9am to 4pm.

On Thursday the vaccination bus will be in Alloa and on Friday it will be in Alva.