It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,722.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.5 per cent, up from 9.8 per cent the previous day.

A total of 275 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19 up 40, with 16 patients in intensive care, down three.

So far, 3,816,251 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,722,725 have received their second dose.

Data from Public Health Scotland published on Wednesday shows there were almost 2,000 people who attended a Euro 2020-related event while infectious with the virus.

National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch said on Thursday that this had undoubtedly contributed to Scotland’s recent spike in cases.

A new record number of coronavirus cases have been identified in Scotland.

He said: “To keep it in perspective, there were 32,000 positives since the Euros began.

“And 2,000 of those positives, in their Test and Protect interviews, say they were at something to do with the Euros.

“So that will be an underestimate, some won’t have told us that, some won’t have appreciated that was important.”

