Vaccinating all younger teenagers against coronavirus should not be ruled out, Nicola Sturgeon has said, with Scotland’s top doctor set to write to the UK’s vaccine body urging it to keep the issue under review.

The First Minister said Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith will be writing to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to highlight the benefits of vaccinating everyone over the age of 12.

The JCVI has ruled out mass vaccination of healthy children for now but has updated its advice to enable 12 to 15-year-olds with specific underlying health conditions to receive the Pfizer vaccination.

Those aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person, such as a parent or grandparent, should also be offered a Covid vaccine.

But speaking during a Scottish Government Covid-19 briefing, Ms Sturgeon said it is “extremely important” that vaccinating all 12-17-year-olds is not ruled out entirely.

“To that end, the chief medical officer is writing to the JCVI asking that the benefit of vaccinating all 12-17-year-olds is kept under close and ongoing review and that it takes account of all available data from countries already doing this,” the First Minister said.