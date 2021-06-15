LiveCovid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to announce if lockdown measures will be lifted on June 28 | Five things First Minister will use to decide if Scotland moves to Level 0 | What is Level 0 | Rise in case rates and hospital numbers driven by spread of Delta variant could prompt delay
Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce today whether the latest easing of restrictions in Scotland will go ahead on June 28 – you can follow all the updates on the pandemic right here.
- Nicola Sturgeon to give lockdown review
- Delta variant causing serious concern
- Boris Johnson announces delay in lifting lockdown measures
EasyJet moves capacity for Spanish flights from the UK to Germany in response to travel rules
EasyJet has moved some of its fleet from the UK to Germany in response to the countries’ differing approaches to Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Covid Scotland: A&E patient numbers highest since before coronavirus pandemic started
Accident and emergency attendances in Scotland are at their highest since long before the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest NHS Scotland figures reveal.
Nicola Sturgeon due to speak in Holyrood this afternoon shortly after 2pm.
More school leavers going to university, but fewer finding work, figures show
The number of teenagers finding work after school reached its lowest level for a decade in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures showed.
Scottish Government statistics revealed that more than twice as many youngsters in the least deprived areas went to university after school, as compared to those from the poorest parts of the country.
Overall a total of 92.2% of those who left school in 2019-20 were in what was classed as a “positive follow-up destination” – such as college, university, training or job – by April 2021.
This was down slightly from the 92.9% of school leavers who achieved this the previous year.
University was the most common choice for those leaving school in 2019-20, with 42.9% ending up in higher education – higher than the 38.4% the previous year – and is the largest share since consistent records began in 2009-10.
The figures showed that in the most deprived parts of Scotland just over a quarter (27%) of school leavers last year went on to university, compared to almost two thirds (62.6%) in the most affluent communities.
In the poorest parts of Scotland college was the most common destination, with 31.5% of leavers heading for further education, while 20.5% went into work, but one in 10 (10.8%) were out of work.
This compares to just 3.6% of leavers from the least deprived areas being out of work by April 2021.
A total of 47,351 teenagers finished school in 2019-20, the smallest number since consistent records began in 2009-10.
Scientists develop ‘game-changing’ antibody tests to detect new Covid variants
Scientists have developed “game-changing” antibody tests that can detect whether people have been exposed to new variants of Covid-19.
Researchers said the new tests can detect antibody responses to infection by SARS-CoV-2 virus with more than 98% accuracy and 100% specificity, in contrast to currently available tests which are around 60-93% accurate and cannot differentiate between unique variants.
The new tests can be used to estimate the prevalence of circulating variant strains in the community, including the Alpha and Delta variants which were first identified in Kent and in India respectively.
Scientists said the tests have the potential to “dramatically change the trajectory of recovery” from the pandemic.
The tests can assess the long-term immunity of an individual and whether immunity is vaccine-induced or is a result of previous exposure to the infection.
They can also provide information that can be used to estimate how long immunity provided by the vaccine lasts as well as the effectiveness of the vaccine on emerging variants.
The tests have been developed by the University of Aberdeen in collaboration with biotechnology group Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd and NHS Grampian.
Sir Simon Stevens said he has asked the NHS to “gear up” for future Covid-19 treatments which are expected to come online over the next few months.
A total of 98 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending June 4 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Michael Gove said no-one is “shoulder-shrugging” about people dying with coronavirus in the future, but that the best way to protect everyone is by getting vaccinated
Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon speaking, what might she say and how can I watch?
The First Minister is due to give a briefing with the latest coronavirus update on Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Gove said ministers cannot make decisions with “perfect knowledge” when asked whether he wished more had been done in Government to stop the spread of the Delta variant at the border.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said that something “unprecedented and remarkable” would have to happen for the July 19 date to be extended further in England.
Slight increase in Scotland’s unemployment rate
Scotland’s unemployment rate increased slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate between February and April for those aged 16 and over was 4.2%, a 0.1% increase on the previous quarter.
This was below the UK-wide rate of 4.7% for over-16s.
The employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 in Scotland was 74.2%, a 0.1% drop on the previous quarter.
There were 2,657 million people aged 16 and over in employment between February and April this year, while 117,000 in that age range were unemployed.
The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 197,000 between April and May but has fallen by 553,000 since the pandemic struck, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
PM’s ‘negligence’ and ‘lax’ borders to blame for lockdown lifting delay – Labour
The “negligence and incompetence” of Boris Johnson and the country’s “lax” border measures have led to the need to delay the lifting of England’s coronavirus restrictions, according to the shadow home secretary.
Nick Thomas-Symonds will dub the the Delta variant of coronavirus “the Johnson variant” in a speech on Tuesday about UK Covid borders policy.
He will argue that the Prime Minister’s “refusal to take tough decisions” has left Britain facing more weeks of restrictions.
In the speech, Mr Thomas-Symonds will emphasise that Britain’s status as an island country means that, like New Zealand and Australia, “our border protections should have been one of our natural strengths throughout this pandemic”.
He will cite figures showing that 20,000 passengers who could have been infected with the Delta variant arrived from India between April 2 and April 23.
Labour will force another vote in the House of Commons on the issue, and as part of the vote the party is calling for the amber travel list to be scrapped.
Covid vaccines ‘highly effective’ against hospital admission with Delta variant
Covid-19 vaccines are “highly effective” in preventing hospital admission with the Delta variant of coronavirus, according to new data from Public Health England (PHE).
Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs are just as good at coping with the Delta variant first identified in India as the Alpha variant first identified in Kent, the data suggests.
PHE’s study of hospital admissions found:
– The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 94% effective against hospital admission after just one dose, rising to 96% after two doses.
– The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is 71% effective against hospital admission after just one dose, rising to 92% after two doses.
– Protection against death is also expected to be high, but further work is under way to confirm this.
– Unvaccinated people have twice the risk of hospital admission with the Delta variant as the Alpha variant.
– Among those who are vaccinated, 12 people in every 100 may end up in hospital with Delta compared with eight for Alpha.