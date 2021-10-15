Covid Scotland: Country records 32 coronavirus-linked deaths in 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths and 2,762 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

By Laura Paterson
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:35 pm

The death toll under this daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - now stands at 8,907.

The daily test positivity rate is 8.2%, up from 7.0% the previous day.

A total of 851 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Thursday, down 57 in 24 hours, with 45 patients in intensive care, down five.

So far, 4,278,937 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,873,790 have had a second.

The publication of the most recent figures comes after a warning on Thursday from a public health expert over fears the Cop26 summit in Glasgow will lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections in central Scotland.

Professor Linda Bauld said mass events like the international climate conference are still "risky" despite declining rates of Covid-19.

GovernmentScotlandCovid-19Linda BauldGlasgow