The latest date on coronavirus has been released by the Scottish Government.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 2:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 2:47 pm

There have been 6,836 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country in the last 24 hours with 67,701 new tests reporting results.

10.8% of these tests were positive.

928 people are in hospital after testing positive, and 87 people are in intensive care.

There have been 12 deaths reported.

4,133,606 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,757,337 have received their second dose.

