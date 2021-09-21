There have been 2,870 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours.

1,107 people were in hospital yesterday, and 94 people in intensive care.

Covid Scotland: Almost 3,000 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country

There have been 18 new reported deaths of people who tested positive.

4,160,835 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,813,547 have received their second dose.

The First Minister provided the update in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

