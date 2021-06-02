COVID in Scotland: One death recorded in Falkirk last week
Falkirk recorded just one death from COVID last week, according to the latest data.
The figure was published as the region prepared to move into Level-1 restrictions from this weekend.
Statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today show there were eight deaths registered across Scotland that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate between May 24-30 – up from four the previous week.
For the second week running Falkirk recorded one death after two weeks of no losses.
Deaths for the health board area have been in single figures since early in March
Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show a slight increase in deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, although numbers remain at very low levels.
“There were six COVID-19 related deaths in hospitals, none in care homes and two elsewhere.”
There were two deaths in North Lanarkshire and two in Glasgow City. South Lanarkshire, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Falkirk and East Ayrshire all recorded one.”