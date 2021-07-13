The total number of positive cases reported yesterday was 2,529 - 11.5% of all tests – taking the total number of confirmed cases is now 318,566.

There are 506 people in hospital – 37 more than yesterday and 41 people are in intensive care - 1 more than yesterday with confirmed covid.

Nicola Sturgeon announces latest coronavirus figures at a covid briefing on Tuesday (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Sadly, four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths registered, under the daily definition, to 7,761 .

So far, 3,941,571 people have now received a first dose of the vaccine - an increase of 7,163 since yesterday.

In addition, 10,286 people got a second dose yesterday, bringing the total number of second doses to 2,903,557.

The latest figures come as Sturgeon said it is time for ‘continued caution’ as she confirmed Scotland will move to a ‘modified’ level zero next Monday.

More than 80% of 30 to 39 year olds have had a first dose, along with around two thirds of 18 to 29 year-olds.

All 18 to 29 year olds have now had a first dose appointment scheduled.

Virtually all over 60 year olds have now had both doses – uptake is 96% among 55 to 59 year olds, 89% in 50 to 54 year olds, and 61% in 40 to 49 year olds.

The First Minister added: “Also encouraging is that case numbers – which were rising sharply two weeks ago – now seem to have levelled off.

“In fact, they have fallen in recent days.”

In the week to 4 July, an average of 3,300 positive cases per day were recorded. That is now just under 2,700 - a fall of more than 15%.

In January, more than 10% of people who tested positive for Covid had to go to hospital. That is now around 3%.

Yet, hospital and ICU admissions have risen sharply putting pressure on the NHS which Ms Sturgeon said is ‘of concern’.

Three weeks ago, there were 171 people with Covid in hospital, and 18 in intensive care compared to the current 506 in hospital and 42 in ICU.

