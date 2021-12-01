Covid in Forth Valley: Rates remain highest in Scotland

Latest figures show the area topping the table of cases with 591.7 per 100,000 population.

Health chiefs have previously said their robust system of testing was a contributory factor to the high numbers as it was uncovering more people who were positive.

The number of new cases in the past week in Forth Valley was 1444 taking the total number of people in the region who have tested positive since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 42,325.

Covid rates in Forth Valley remain high

There were nine deaths in Forth Valley last week where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Across Scotland in the seven days until November 28 there were 97 deaths related to coronavirus.

NHS Forth Valley is also facing increasing pressure over its A&E waiting time statistics.

The Scottish Government has set targets of 95 per cent of patients arriving at accident and emergency unites to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Most recent figures show across Scotland only 73.2 per cent were seen within the target time.

Despite a two percentage point improvement on the previous week, NHS Forth Valley remains the worst-performing health board with 40.2 per cent of patients experiencing waits of four hours or more.

Scottish Labour’s Health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie labelled the figures as “atrocious”, adding: “We cannot let this chaos become the new normal.

“Staff are working tirelessly to plug the gaps, but there is only so much they can do.”

