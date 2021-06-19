COVID in Falkirk: More than 40 positive cases in last 24 hours
Falkirk district recorded more than 40 positive COVID cases over the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 8:41 pm
The figures were published by Public Health Scotland.
The district had 44 positive cases – one more than in Fife where there were 43.
Across Scotland, 1209 positive cases were recorded.
The highest number, 331, came in Edinburgh and the Lothians – just above Greater Glasgow and Clyde on 320.
Across Scotland on Friday, a total of 28,809 tests were recorded with 4.5% returning positive results.