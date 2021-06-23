Covid Falkirk: Large increase in coronavirus cases in Forth Valley

Vaccinations continue but cases are still increasing.

A total of 121 new cases were recorded today, an increase on yesterday’s 102.

However, the number of people in hospital with the virus remains 12.

It comes as there were 2,969 new cases recorded today across Scotland.

The daily test positivity rate was 7.3%, down from 9.1% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.

There were 13 deaths over the last week which were linked to covid-19, up from 7 last week.

There were four deaths in Glasgow, two deaths in Perth and Kinross and one death in each of Dundee City, Falkirk, Highland, Midlothian, South Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.