Covid Falkirk: 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with lowest numbers of coronavirus cases between February 26 and March 4

New figures released by the Scottish Government show which neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of new covid cases.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:24 pm

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, covid is still very much a part of daily life in Scotland.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area, in descending order, which have the lowest number of new cases between February 26 and March 4.

1. Blackness, Boness Carriden and Grahamsdyle

The area has had 32 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Shieldhill

The area has had 31 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Carron

The area has had 31 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Grangemouth Town Centre

The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.

