The levels of infection can vary across the Falkirk area.

Covid Falkirk: 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with highest numbers of coronavirus cases between February 26 and March 4

New figures released by the Scottish Government show which neighbourhoods have the highest levels of new covid cases.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:16 pm

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, many areas across Scotland still have high levels of covid.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area, in ascending order, which have the highest number of new cases between February 26 and March 4.

1. Polmont

The area has had 51 new cases in the last seven days.

2. Falkirk - Camelon East

The area has had 52 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Falkirk - Grahamston

The area has had 54 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Grangemouth - Kersiebank

The area has had 57 new cases in the last seven days.

