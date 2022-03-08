Covid Falkirk: 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with highest numbers of coronavirus cases between February 26 and March 4

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, many areas across Scotland still have high levels of covid.
Here are the neighbourhoods in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area, in ascending order, which have the highest number of new cases between February 26 and March 4.
1. Polmont
The area has had 51 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Falkirk - Camelon East
The area has had 52 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Falkirk - Grahamston
The area has had 54 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Grangemouth - Kersiebank
The area has had 57 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google