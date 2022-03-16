The levels of infection can vary across the Falkirk area.

Covid Falkirk: 12 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with highest numbers of coronavirus cases between March 6 and 12

New figures released by the Scottish Government show which neighbourhoods have the highest levels of new covid cases.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:36 am

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, many areas across Scotland still have high levels of covid.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area, in ascending order, which have the highest number of new cases between March 6 and 12.

1. Grangemouth - Kersiebank

The area has had 80 new cases over the last seven days.

Photo: Google

2. Brightons and Wallacestone

The area has had 84 new cases over the last seven days.

Photo: Google

3. Bainsford and Langlees

The area has had 86 new cases over the last seven days.

Photo: Google

4. Falkirk - Merchiston and New Carron Village

The area has had 100 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

GrangemouthFalkirkScottish GovernmentScotland
