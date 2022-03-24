The levels of infection can vary across the Falkirk area.

Covid Falkirk: 12 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with highest numbers of coronavirus cases between March 14 and 20

New figures released by the Scottish Government show which neighbourhoods have the highest levels of new covid cases.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:42 pm

As life begins to return to normal and restrictions are lifted, many areas across Scotland still have high levels of covid.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area, in ascending order, which have the highest number of new cases between March 14 and 20.

1. Grangemouth - Kersiebank

The area has had 82 new cases over the last seven days.

2. Falkirk - Middlefield

The area has had 83 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Falkirk - Bantaskin

The area has had 85 new cases over the last seven days.

4. Fankerton, Stoneywood and Denny Town

The area has had 87 new cases over the last seven days.

