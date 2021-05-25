LiveCoronavirus Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid-19 briefing | Glasgow remains in level three | 'half' of patients due vaccines at Glasgow Hydro missed weekend appointment | top 10 Scottish areas with highest vaccine rates
Live updates on Covid-19 from Scotland, the UK, and around the world.
Hello, and welcome to our live blog for Tuesday, May 25.
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 09:15
- Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update in Tuesday briefing
- Vaccine appointment registration opens for Scots aged under 30
- 313 new cases of coronavirus reported on Monday
Half of patients due for covid vaccine at Glasgow Hydro failed to turn up over the weekend
An investigation is underway after reports that as many as half of all vaccination appointments booked to take place at the Hydro in Glasgow were missed at the weekend, as the city faces a ‘critical week’ if lockdown is to be eased.
Here is all you need to know before the covid briefing in Scotland today
As the First Minister prepares to deliver the latest coronavirus briefing, here is all you need to know before the briefing in Scotland today.
This week ‘critical’ for Glasgow in bid to ease restrictions, says Yousaf
This week will be critical in Glasgow’s hopes of seeing Covid-19 restrictions ease, the Health Secretary has said.
The decision was taken to keep Scotland’s biggest city under Level 3 restrictions while the rest of the country – excluding Moray, which was then also moved down – went to Level 2 earlier this month.
On Monday, the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area reported a seven-day case rate per 100,000 people of 99.4, more than double the Scottish average of 43.9.
The seven-day average rate per 100,000 people for the Glasgow City Council area was 136.8 on Monday, up from 133.3 the previous day.
A decision on whether the city will also be able to see restrictions ease is expected later this week but Humza Yousaf said this week would be “critical”.
“There’s a range of data we look at,” the Health Secretary said.
“We obviously want to see those cases per 100,000 falling, we obviously want to see the test positivity falling, we want to look at hospital admissions and also ICU admissions – I think that’s quite critical and quite key.
“But also what I want to hear from local public health directors is can they contain it? Can it be managed?”
Coronavirus Scotland: Why is Spain on the Amber List, what are the restrictions?
Spain has been placed on the Amber list for international travel, meaning that those travelling there will have to quarantine on their return although the Spanish tourism minister has said that he is hoping the country will be added on the green list before long.
Half of weekend vaccine appointments missed at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro
Around half the coronavirus vaccine appointments at a major concert venue and vaccination centre this weekend were missed, it has emerged.
The PA news agency understands there were many cancellations and non-attendances on Saturday and Sunday at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow amid rising case numbers in the city.
The concert venue originally formed part of the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, which closed at the end of March having opened in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) last year, and has the capacity to administer up to 10,000 jabs per day.
A statement from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said: “We want to thank everyone who has come forward for a vaccine so far.
“We’ve had incredible success to date and this is a testament to the hard work of all those staff from across NHSGGC who have been involved in the rollout of the programme.
“We have now vaccinated over 98% of people over the age 50 with their first dose.
“We recognise that there were an unusual amount of cancellations and non-attendances for vaccinations at The Hydro over the weekend.
“We are looking into the details further to understand the reasons behind this.
“We strongly encourage everyone to take up the opportunity to be vaccinated once they are invited.”
These are the 10 areas in Scotland with the highest vaccination rates as cases increase
These are the 10 local authority areas in Scotland with the highest vaccination per population rates.
'Belated transparency victory' as Scottish Government agency to publish Covid-19 deaths by hospital figures
An arm of the Scottish Government has u-turned on its decision to block the release of Covid-19 deaths broken down by individual hospital despite claiming their publication was ‘not in the public interest’.
Vaccine appointment registration opens for Scots aged under 30
Scots aged 18 to 29 can now register to receive details of their coronavirus vaccination dates by text or email, rather than by letter.
Vaccinations for the final adult age group are expected to begin in mid-June, but a two-week registration period is now open to receive digital alerts so 18 to 29-years olds do not miss an invitation for a vaccine appointment.
Registration is not compulsory and those who do not register will still receive an offer of a vaccine appointment through the post – as long as their GP’s details are up to date.
To register for alerts about appointments, those who are eligible should visithttps://register.vacs.nhs.scot before Friday June 4.
Once completed, the NHS Scotland registration form says applicants will be located in the “population register” and they will receive a text message, email or both with the result and next steps, or will be contacted if there are any problems with identification.
Anyone not currently registered with a GP can call the national Covid-19 vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 to organise an appointment.
Those living in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will be contacted by their health board directly about appointments.
Anyone 30 or over should not register, and are being asked to instead wait to receive a blue-enveloped vaccine appointment letter, or call the vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.