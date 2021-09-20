Governments worldwide are continuing to highlight the dangers of coronavirus as it spreads across the globe, with powerful new variants such as Delta ushering in higher rates of transmission.
While countries such as New Zealand and the Cayman Islands have successfully managed to keep Covid rates in their nations low, the same cannot be said for everywhere else.
So far, the UK has seen a cumulative total of 7,465,448 coronavirus cases as of 20 September 2021.
Of these, an estimated 6,374,123 have been in England, 535,955 in Scotland, 328,074 in Wales and 227,296 in Northern Ireland.
But which countries have seen the highest Covid cases so far?
Here are the 10 countries with the highest cumulative Covid cases as of 20 September 2021, according the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data unit.