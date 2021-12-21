All visitors must now take COVID-19 test before entering Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Visitors to Forth Valley Royal Hosptial must now take the LFD test before every visit and will also be asked to provide contact details for Test and Protect purposes.

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “Following guidance from Scottish Government, patients will continue to have access to a single daily visit from a maximum of two people – preferably from the same household – visiting at the same time for a period of 45 minutes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All visitors to Forth Valley Royal Hospital must now take a lateral flow test before they enter the premises

"All visits must be arranged in advance with ward staff to allow physical distancing measures to be maintained within the ward areas. There are no restrictions on time or the number of people providing support for patients receiving end of life care.

“You should not visit hospital if you are feeling unwell or have a new or continuous cough.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.