All Lothian parents and carers offered Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11

Children aged 5-11 are now being invited forward for the childhood vaccine to help protect them against the virus.

NHS Lothian has sent thousands of appointments letters to children across the area with pre-arranged appointment slots at dedicated children’s clinics.

Some parents in West Lothian and Midlothian may have incorrectly received a letter that says their child has an underlying health condition, even though they know their child to be fit and well.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Dee, Deputy Director of Public Health, NHS Lothian, said it appeared that the wrong letter template has been mistakenly used when writing out to some children.

However, she reassured parents and carers that the appointment information is correct, the slot is still reserved and that children should still attend.

She added: “We are really sorry for this admin error and are writing to the affected parents to apologise for the confusion it may cause some parents.

“We use two letter templates in Lothian to invite children – one for children who have underlying health conditions and one for children who do not.

Stock photo by John Devlin.

"It appears that the wrong version may have been used when offering some appointments to children in Midlothian and West Lothian.

“Parents don’t have to do anything at all.

"All of the appointment information remains the same and they should turn up for the appointment that has been reserved for them.

“The numbers of people testing positive for infection have increased rapidly across Scotland and vaccination is one of the best ways to protect ourselves and our children against the virus.”

Paediatric vaccinators will be available at the clinics to answer any questions parents, carers of children may have about the Covid-19 childhood vaccine.

Scottish Government officials have said that the benefits of vaccination “outweigh the risks" to children.