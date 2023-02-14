Grangemouth’s Bo’ness Road medical practice will be closed today, Wednesday and Thursdays.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “We will have no access to any systems and will not be able to access medical records during this period – this means we will not be able to print prescriptions, fit notes,or pre-book any appointments.

“Please make sure you plan ahead if you require to order medications. If you are experiencing a genuine medical emergency on these days please telephone the practice as normal.

The medical practice will be closed for the next three days to allow a computer upgrade

"We appreciate your patience while IT carry out this necessary work on our computer systems.”