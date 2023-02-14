Computer upgrade leads to closure of Falkirk area medical practice
A local GP will be closed to appointments for the next three days to allow a computer upgrade to take place.
Grangemouth’s Bo’ness Road medical practice will be closed today, Wednesday and Thursdays.
A spokesperson for the practice said: “We will have no access to any systems and will not be able to access medical records during this period – this means we will not be able to print prescriptions, fit notes,or pre-book any appointments.
“Please make sure you plan ahead if you require to order medications. If you are experiencing a genuine medical emergency on these days please telephone the practice as normal.
"We appreciate your patience while IT carry out this necessary work on our computer systems.”
For any other medical advice people can utilise their local Pharmacy First service or visit www.nhsinform.scot for advice on medical conditions and what to do if you have run out of medication.