Community unites to brighten care home with vibrant mural
Staff at The Orchard Care Home approached local artist Kyle Blain to create a mural in their new garden area. An unused garage wall was identified as the most appropriate background for the mural, as it would allow residents to enjoy the finished artwork from lounge and bedroom windows.
Kyle was keen to have the resident’s input into the creative process, which led The Orchard’s Wellbeing Coordinator, Sandra Curl, to setup a residents’ committee to generate some ideas. The Orchard residents were presented with different content ideas, and after further discussion with Kyle they settled on the idea of a tropical rainforest.
To complete the mural, Sandra approached nearby school Lornshill Academy, and pupils came along to The Orchards to help Kyle apply the finishing touches.
Sandra said: “The new mural intends to inspire residents, workers, and visitors to see Alloa as a hub of opportunity and creativity. The beautiful artwork will be greatly appreciated by our residents.
“This project will enhance the beauty of our community while cultivating a strong sense of ownership and creativity, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.”
Artist Kyle Blain said: “I thought this was a fantastic idea and was more than happy to get involved. I’m so proud of how this mural turned out and can’t wait to see how it complements the garden in the summer, with the residents relaxing and enjoying the space.
“A massive thank you to Sandra and the team at the Orchard Care Home for giving me this opportunity and to Mrs Taylor and the Lornshill Academy art department for all their help throughout! I hope the residents enjoy it.”