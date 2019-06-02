Charity thanks Falkirk volunteers for their vital contribution

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) is celebrating Volunteers’ Week (June 1 to June 7) by thanking Falkirk volunteers for the huge difference they make to people’s lives.

Figures show that in just one year the charity’s Forth Valley volunteers clocked up 13,228 hours of commitment, which in cash value terms (gross economic benefit) translates to just over £120,000.

A hefty slice of that endeavour comes from people living in and around Falkirk.

CHSS volunteers across Scotland contribute over 131,700 hours each year and have made an annual contribution to the economy of over £1.2million.

More importantly, says the charity, their volunteers are helping people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions to do more than survive - “they’re helping them to really live”.

CHSS relies on its volunteers to help deliver its vital services, assist in running its shops and fundraising events and provide support in their offices.

Chief executive Jane-Claire Judson said: “Our volunteers are absolutely vital to the work that we do and we want to say a big thank you to them for the difference they are making.

“Without our volunteers we simply could not support as many people to get their lives back after a stroke or diagnosis of a chest or heart condition.

“Volunteers’ Week is a great time to celebrate their hard work and share our thanks and appreciation for our volunteers. We are so grateful for the work that they do every day of the year; they really are making a huge difference to people’s lives.”

If you’re interested in volunteering with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and want to find out more, visit https://www.chss.org.uk/volunteering

