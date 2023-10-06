Leading charities Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and the Scottish SPCA are teaming up to promote the welfare of both animals and people.

Almost one in three adults in Scotland reported their mental health deteriorated after the pandemic and 220,000 of the country’s pet owners say they have cut back on food or care for their animal.

Now SAMH and the SSPCA are working together to provide a vital lifeline to both, pooling resources to support local communities in Falkirk and the 31 local authority areas in Scotland.

The charities have launched a partnership designed to protect people’s wellbeing and pets’ welfare, with the ultimate aim of keeping people and their pets together. The SSPCA has seen calls from people looking to give up pets triple during the cost-of living-crisis.

Steve and Stan support each other through thick and thin (Picture: Contributed)

For people experiencing mental health problems or difficulties with their finances, the fear of losing their animal companions will almost certainly add to their worries.

Through this new partnership, frontline colleagues from both SAMH and the SSPCA will be upskilled on how to identify animal welfare issues or mental health problems

at an early stage.

The charities will also share resources so all colleagues are confident in signposting people to additional support, helping to keep pets and people together.

Steve Tufnell has had issues with his mental health in the past and now attends SAMH initiative The Changing Room in Falkirk.

He said his nine-year-old cat, Stan, always helps lift his mood, adding: “Stan always notices when you’re down. He’ll come up to you and roll over, looking for cuddles.

And his purring has a positive impact on your mood.

“When I was in that dark place, I came home, took one look at Stan’s face and thought ‘what have I almost done?’ Knowing what I know now, I just go and see Stan if

I’m feeling low.

“Any animal helps you relax. Animals are never going to let you down – you can always just go and speak to them and play with them. And all they want back is to be

fed and loved.”

Billy Watson, Chief Executive of SAMH, said: “Our lives are full of challenges and in times of increased stress, which many people may be feeling during the current

cost-of-living crisis, it can sometimes feel difficult to cope. But with the right support around us, the ups and downs of life can be more manageable. We would

encourage anyone who may be feeling under pressure to reach out and seek support.

“Through this collaboration with the Scottish SPCA, we will be better placed to help more people find the support they need, when they need it, and to give people and their pets the best chance of staying together.”

Kirsteen Campbell, Scottish SPCA Chief Executive, added: “Our inspectors meet many people who, as well as needing support with their animals, are also strugglingwith their mental health.