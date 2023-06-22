Caledonian Court, in Victoria Road, Larbert, was voted “very good” in three areas by the Care Inspectorate, the regulator for health and social care in Scotland, following an unannounced inspection.

The home received the rating for its leadership, support for resident wellbeing and how well care and support is planned.

Promoting a holistic approach to care, the report highlighted the strong relationships team members have formed with residents, creating a “culture of respect”. Inspectors noted how this “nurturing environment” put residents at ease, allowing team members to better support those in their care to live independent and fulfilling lives.

Staff at Caledonian Court celebrate their efforts being recognised by the Care Inspectorate. Pic: Stewart Attwood

Inspectors observed the “warm” environment created by team members, who spend time getting to know residents and their history and interests, allowing them to provide activity plans tailored to each resident’s needs.

One resident said: "The staff are lovely and have a good temperament”, while another noted: "They treat me well here and I have no qualms about the staff.”

The team also organise a range of meaningful activities for residents, including engaging with the local community through church visits and welcoming children from the local nursery. Encouraging residents to take an active role, members of the lifestyle team also ask residents to get involved and run events such as the weekly in-house choir at the home.

One resident said: “I do the music group, I used to be a music teacher and just love music”.

Inspectors were impressed with the supportive culture promoted at the home, with the home manager being described by team members as “very approachable”, and keen to listen to any ideas or concerns. This positive style of management has ensured that team members felt “empowered”, thus promoting a sense of responsibility and accountability amongst them.

Lorraine Running, home manager at Care UK’s Caledonian Court, said: “Everyone works hard to provide the highest possible standards of care to all residents and their families - so I’m proud we received a very good Care Inspectorate rating in three key areas. Every resident is unique – so why should their care plan be any different? We pride ourselves on the high-quality tailored care we provide, enabling residents to lead fulfilling lives in a warm, peaceful environment that has been designed to promote independence and support those who live at the home.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Caledonian Court for their dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families. They are what makes our care home a home for so many residents, and I’m grateful for everything they do on a daily basis.”

To assess service standards at Caledonian Court, the Care Inspectorate inspectors spoke with team members, residents, and their visiting relatives on the day of the inspection. They also reviewed the records and procedures already in place at the care home.