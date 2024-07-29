Care home celebrates inspectors' glowing report
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team at Douglas View were delighted to receive an impressive report that rated the home as "Very Good", which demonstrated that the home provides high standards of care for residents.
The inspectors were full of praise for staff at Douglas View, as they highlighted the kind ways in which they provide care for people living at the home. This sentiment was echoed by residents, who made remarks such as: “Staff are great, and I feel well looked after by them. I like it better here than living in my own house."
Douglas View, in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, was also praised for the support given to each of their residents. Residents were encouraged to be independent and enjoyed activities by helping out in the home to help maintain and develop their independence.
Residents and their relatives have also rated Douglas View 9.9/10 on the independent review site carehome.co.uk – demonstrating that they agree with the y Care Inspectorate Scotland's rating.
Louise Fulton, HC-One’s Douglas View Care Home manager, said: “We are delighted with this report which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of the team puts in, day in day out.”
HC-One’s Managing Director, Maxine Smedley, said: “This rating is great news. I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.
“We are dedicated to achieving our aim of being the care provider of choice for those looking for the very best care and support, and employer of choice for the best, most professional, and kindest care staff.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.