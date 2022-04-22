Cancer Research UK roadshow coming to Falkirk

Cancer Research UK nurses Darragh Casey and Christine Campbell will be at the Howgate Shopping Centre on Tuesday, May 24 from 10am to 4pm.

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

The roadshow – which has welcomed more than 700,000 visitors across the UK since it began in 2006 – aims to provide people with information and support.

Christine Campbell is one of the Cancer Research UK nurses bringing the roadshow to Falkirk next month.

Darragh Casey, Cancer Research UK cancer awareness nurse in Scotland, said: “Around four in ten cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK largely through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight.

“We’re here to help and are looking forward to talking to lots of people across Scotland about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic and it’s vital that people seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms.

"Treatment is far more likely to be effective when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which is why it’s so important for people to listen to their bodies and tell their doctor if they notice a change that isn’t normal for them.”

The roadshow will return to the Howgate on Tuesday, July 12.

Darragh added: “By returning to the same venue we are able to provide ongoing support, and people we’ve met can come back and let us know how they’re getting on or ask for further help and signposting.

"Conversations and support like this are more vital than ever with Covid-19 having caused disruption to cancer services.”

The roadshow also provides a welcoming environment to talk to one of the friendly, specially trained Cancer Research UK nurses about the importance of screening for certain types of cancer.

Spotting cancer early can make a real difference as treatment is more likely to be successful when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage.

Visitors can access the roadshow anytime on the day to speak with the nurses without needing an appointment.

The roadshow is part of Cancer Research UK’s continued commitment to making health information as accessible as possible to everyone.

There are many positive health changes people can make to reduce their cancer risk, including stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol and eating a healthy, balanced diet. The roadshow nurses can help people to identify steps they feel able to take and signpost towards free local services to support them.