Cancer Research UK nurses Christine Campbell and Jess Cuddy will be in the Howgate Centre on Thursday, May 4 from 10am to 4pm. And wit the stark fact that every year, around 33,900 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime, the advice they give could be invaluable.

Christine said: “Around four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK, largely through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight. We’re here to help and are looking forward to talking to lots of people in Falkirk about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer.

“It’s vital that people seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which is why it’s so important for people to listen to their bodies and tell their doctor if they notice a change that isn’t normal for them.“By returning to Falkirk regularly we are able to provide ongoing support, and people we’ve met can come back and let us know how they’re getting on or ask for further help and signposting.”

Nurse Christine Campbell will be bringing the Health Hub to the Howgate Centre in Falkirk.

Since it began in 2006, the Cancer Research UK roadshow has welcomed more than 750,000 visitors across the UK. The roadshow also provides a welcoming environment to talk to one of the friendly, specially trained Cancer Research UK nurses, about the importance of screening for certain types of cancer.

With the impact of the Covid pandemic still being felt by cancer services across the UK, conversations and support like this are more vital than ever. Visitors coming along to the roadshow can speak with the nurses anytime, without needing an appointment.

From proving the link between smoking and cancer, to the development of cancer drugs and community initiatives like the roadshow, Cancer Research UK’s work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.

There are many positive health changes people can make to reduce cancer risk, including stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol and eating a healthy, balanced diet. The roadshow nurses can help people to identify steps they feel able to take and signpost towards free local services to support them.

One topic that the nurses are keen to help with to is support to stop smoking. At the roadshow information is available from the NHS Forth Valley Quit your way service.

The nurses will also be back in Falkirk at the same venue with their health roadshow on May 23, July 11, August 29, October 17 and November 28.

