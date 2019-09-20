Camelon’s Mariner Centre gym to close for refurbishment

Gym users will enjoy state-of-the-art facilities following an upgrade to the Circuit Club at the Mariner Centre in Camelon.

However, the bad news is that they first face a 12 week closure.

While the work is being carried out they are being encouraged to use the gyms in Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth and Bo’ness.

The redevelopment will cost over £1 million and follows last year’s installation of a new soft play are, reception, changing facilities and cafe.

Falkirk Community Trust which runs the facility has told club members that they will redevelop the upper level of the building, refurbish with the latest gym equipment and create new training space, as well as a free weights area.

In addition to the gym they will also be creating two new studios – one large designated spin studio with over 25 bikes and a designated ‘digital’ spin studio which will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

During the closure, which begins on Monday, September 30, the trust will still be offering its fitness class programme in the current downstairs fitness studio.

The trust has previously said it plans a future upgrade of the Stenhousemuir Circuit Club gym.

It is expected there will be no impact on other facilities in the Mariner Centre during the refurbishment.

Falkirk Community Trust has been contacted for a comment.