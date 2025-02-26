Call for NHS Forth Valley to bring back adult autism assessment service

A petition calling on health chiefs to reverse a decision to stop adult autism and ADHD referrals has gained almost 3000 signatures.

NHS Forth Valley has said that it does not have the resources to continue with the service in its current form and is looking at how best to develop the initiative.

Those who were on the waiting list for an assessment have now been contacted to tell them it is being cancelled.

The health board has refused to reveal how many people were on the list, but one woman who contacted the Falkirk Herald said she had been on the waiting list to be assessed for three years.

Adults say they have been left adrift after an autism assessment service was closed down. Pic: John Devlin

Another person said the only route for people now to go down is to seek a private consultation – with the cost in the region of £2000.

But another woman said that many GP practices do not recognise a private diagnosis.

She added: “People often feel a sense of imposter syndrome and don't feel able to accommodate their needs themselves, let alone asking employers or education establishments to accommodate their needs without ‘proof’.

"Many educational establishments and employers will push back and refuse to accommodate needs based on a person's word alone with no supporting medical information or diagnosis.

"Children's wait lists are exceptionally long and this now risks that children who were referred years ago now never being diagnosed when they age out of services before they reach the top of the list.

"This in turn deprives adults – who were already let down by not having their needs recognised in childhood, particularly for women born over 20 years ago – from finally understanding their life long struggles and being able to understand why they feel different.”

The Change.org petition urging NHS Forth Valley to reverse the decision to close its adult autism assessment unit has gained almost 2700 signatures in less than a week.

Organiser Jennifer Dent said the service had been “a cornerstone for adults living with autism”, while providing necessary assessments and paving the way for access to potential resources and support.

She added: “The disheartening decision to shut down this service due to funding constraints gravely affects those people and their families.”

Around 700,000 people in the UK are on the autistic spectrum according to the British Medical Association.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “Like many similar services in other parts of the country, the Forth Valley Adult Autism Assessment Team (AAAT) has experienced very high demand and increasing numbers of referrals.

"Due to limited resources and recent staffing challenges, it was agreed that the service could no longer continue in its present form.

"However, there are plans to engage with local people, GP colleagues and partner organisations to help inform the development of any future local services and support.

“In the meantime, we have contacted people who had been referred to this service to provide details of alternative sources of support and advice. It is also important to highlight that, under the Equality Act, people are entitled to access help and support at work or educational settings without a formal diagnosis of autism.”