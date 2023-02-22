Deborah Veitch is currently in second year studying Adult Nursing at the University of Stirling after she decided to change her career path.

The 39-year-old got into the HNC Healthcare Practice course at Forth Valley College by working as a nurse assistant within NHS Forth Valley’s learning disability team, where she split her time between work and college, before getting a place on the second year of the university course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her experience, attitude and interest in healthcare meant she met the necessary entrance requirements to be accepted onto the course, while the course’s flexibility and support meant the mum of three could make studying for her nursing degree work around her busy life.

Deborah Veitch switched her office job for a career in nursing.

Deborah’s journey to studying nursing shows there are several different entry routes into the university’s two flagship nursing courses – Adult Nursing and Mental Health Nursing – including access and introductory courses.

Deborah said: “For me, aged 39, retraining with three children and financial commitments, the fact that the course was paid for and I didn’t have to take this big financial break, really supported this avenue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having the chance to care for others was a huge reason behind her decision to change careers. She said: “I wanted to be the person that got alongside someone when they were having a really difficult time. You’re that lifeline and you’re that person that’s given them some strength, encouragement and some comfort.”

Although she has come across adult nurses who have trained straight out of school, Deborah said the majority who were a similar age to herself had also gone down the mature student route.

"I think that’s really encouraging for people to think you don’t have to study nursing straight out of high school,” she said. “The variety of career opportunities is incredible and the responsibility is great as well. There’s a lot of autonomy in the job and I really like that.

"The best thing I feel about nursing is that the world is your oyster. There are many genres of nursing, many patterns of work, the areas you can go into. British nurses are in demand all over the world and that’s an exciting thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A unique partnership between NHS Forth Valley, the University of Stirling and Forth Valley College is offering more opportunities for mature workers to retrain as nursing and healthcare staff.